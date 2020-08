HOFFMANN, UNO (aka Uno Arthur Leis) Uno Hoffmann (aka Uno Arthur Leis), artist of renown repute, died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 15, 2020, in Toronto. His work has been sold and shown in Europe, the US and Canada. Donations in honour of his memory would be welcomed by Alcoholics Anonymous. Notes and remembrances: Unohoffmann@hotmail.com. If you wish to attend a small remembrance ceremony taking place on September 4th, please email above.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store