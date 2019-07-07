WESINGI, UNO HUBERT February 23, 1923 - July 4, 2019. Born in Estonia, Uno was the first child of Alek and Marie, and brother to Elna. He came to Canada after fighting in WWII and found residence for his family in Toronto. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth McQuiston, and leaves his second wife, Myra. He is deeply missed by sons Brice (Laura Walton) and Eric and grandchildren Alek and Elizabeth. Uno was an accomplished chess player, achieving master class in Sweden in his youth and in Canada during his 70's. He retired early from General Motors, where he worked as a tool and die maker, to further the stamp business that he ran in his spare time. He was well-known as a stamp dealer in Toronto and throughout Canada and the United States. He enjoyed gardening and caring for animals at his Pickering home into his late 80's. A private cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, July 20th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Forest Lawn Mausoleum & Cremation Centre located at 4570 Yonge Street in Toronto. If using GPS, search for 10 Linelle Street to be brought directly to their entrance. Online condolences can be made at basicfunerals.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019