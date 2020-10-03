1/2
UNO SALEP
SALEP, UNO Uno passed peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Lakeview Manor in Beaverton, Ontario. Uno was born January 10, 1925, to August Salep and Elizabeth Pold, in Tallin, Estonia. Uno had a joy-filled childhood shared with his cousins Ann Luka and Evi Tael. Uno had to flee his native Estonia to Upplands Vasby, Sweden where he met his future wife, Maud Salep (nee Wikstrom). Four years later Uno sailed on the ship Gripsholm, arriving in Halifax, Nova Scotia on February 14, 1949. Maud followed 2 years later. They were married on October 13, 1951. He was a faithful and loving husband for 69 years. Uno and Maud chose to become Canadian Citizens December 29, 1959. They raised 2 children, Kathleen Walsh (Lawrence) and Stan Salep (Dayle), enjoyed 3 grandchildren, Joshua (Erin), Jacob (Sylvie) and Rachel Marie. They were overjoyed and blessed to have met their 3 great-grandsons, Bradley, Connor and Tanner. Uno made his start in Canada working on a farm in eastern Ontario, followed by 18 years of delivering goods for American Standard and finished up his work life at General Electric (GE). In his 23 year career at GE, he was the Shipper/Receiver, but also embraced the role of President of his union local, negotiating contracts and representing fellow members. In January 1990 Uno began a long retirement filled with many road trips in Ontario and Northern US. He loved socializing and helping friends, neighbours, and family. He stood out as an honest and dependable man. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
