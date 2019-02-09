Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for URSULA AGNES PETERSON. View Sign

PETERSON, URSULA AGNES (nee MACKIE) August 22, 1946 - January 16, 2019 Ursula passed away at her dream home in Ajijic, Mexico in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of 46 years to Wayne Peterson, much loved mother to J. Thomas, Carolyn (Gary) Ryan, Michael (Lisa) and Robert (Nikole). Cherished grandmother to Scott, Cameron, Autumn, Patrick, Sarah and Benjamin. Ursula is survived by her sisters Jean (Eric) Stangle and Katherine (William) Ward and her brothers-in-law Gordon (Mary), John and her sisters-in-law Joanne and Karen as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews and many loving, supportive friends. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ursula Mackie, her brother Thomas and her in-laws Harvey and Pearl and sister-in-law Arlene. Ursula will be remembered for her sense of humour and quick wit. She volunteered for many years with the local hockey association while being a stay at home wife and mother. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held in Thunder Bay on July 17, 2019.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019

