BERKIS, Ursula (nee GIESEKING) October 28, 1935 - April 25, 2019 Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Ursula passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Wilhelm and Margarete (Münning) Gieseking. Loving wife of Peter Berkis, loving mother of Oliver (Linda). Loving grandmother of Natalie and Elliot. Remembered by relatives in Germany. A private family service has taken place. If desired, a memorial donation in Ursula's name to Sunnybrook Foundation, Odette Centre or Toronto Humane Society would be very much appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019