BILLING, Ursula (1923 - 2020) Ursula Billing passed away on October 2, 2020 in her 98th year. She is survived by Werner, her husband of 70 years. Dear mother of Monica (Colan) and Anita (Michael); grandmother of Lowenna (Corey); and sister of Jane and Peter (deceased). Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2020.