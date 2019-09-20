CANNON, Ursula In her 94th year of life, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Jaqueline, Desmond, Paul (Grazyna), Geri (Lucien) and Josephine, loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Suhail, Nicole, Kyle, Kinley and Kolby. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Jack Cannon, son-in-law Clinton Sherman, daughter-in-law Juvita Cannon and her cherished grandson Foster Sherman. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23rd at Holy Rosary Church, 354 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto at 10 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019