MUSING, URSULA CHRISTEL Ursula Musing died peacefully in her home on June 13, 2020, at the age of 89. Ursula was the loving wife of Georg, who passed in 2008, and wonderful mother of Andreas and Michael, and daughters-in-law May and Emily. She was also the best Oma to Michelle, Stephanie, Max and Marisa, whom she adored. An enthusiastic bridge player, Ursula will be sadly missed by her many bridge partners, as well as her extended family in Germany. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
