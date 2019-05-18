Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ursula HOEHNER. View Sign Obituary



HOEHNER, Ursula September 5, 1939 - May 8, 2019 After a courageous battle with lung cancer Ursula Hoehner passed away in her 80th year surrounded by her loved ones. Her passion and drive for success, as well as, her selfless and caring nature were contagious. She devoted her life to the physical and mental wellbeing of those around her through her work with the YMCA of Greater Toronto. Her ability to act as a mentor and build meaningful relationships with those around her, touched the lives of many, both personally and professionally. Even in retirement, Ursula was an active member of the YMCA's Alumni and had a profound impact on everyone she encountered. Her philanthropic work and benevolence will not be forgotten. Her zest for life, travel, family, and friends will be remembered through the times spent at the family cottage in Muskoka and the memories made abroad. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Michael, her two sons, Gregory and Stephen, her brother Rolly Stroeter and his wife Margaret, her five grandchildren, as well as countless friends and extended family in Germany. The Hoehner family would like to thank Dr. Shetty and the palliative care team, as well as the nurses, at North York General Hospital for the excellent care and support they provided to Ursula and her family. A celebration of her life will be held at the Bayview and Sheppard YMCA on Monday, June 24th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, to honour Ursula's memory donations to YMCA of Greater Toronto online at https://ymcagta.org/support-the-y are greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close