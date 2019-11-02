PEIKERT, UWE HEINRICH Uwe passed peacefully, at the age of 73, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital, after fighting pneumonia for three weeks. He leaves behind a brother, Detlev Peikert, a sister, Uta Peikert and numerous friends and family around the world. His body has been donated to CMCC as per his wishes. He will be missed for his immeasurable kindness, generosity and helpfulness. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life at the Tranzac Club (accessible, located at 292 Brunswick Ave., Toronto, ON), on Saturday, November 16th at 1:30 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive starting at 1:00. Following the service, eat, drink and mingle until 4:00 p.m. Please bring stories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Uwe's favourite charities, such as the Daily Bread Food Bank, Out of the Cold, the AGO, Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.

