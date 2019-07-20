LYNEN, UWE Passed peacefully on July 17, 2019 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his soulmate Barbara in 2015. Survived by his daughters Tiffany (Luis), Justine (Jim), Catherine (John), Melanie, his grandchildren Ashley, Matthew, Nicholas (Pirave), Alexander, Christopher and his poodles Charlie, Cody. He will be missed by many in the Beaches neighbourhood, he truly enjoyed the many front porch chinwags and waves hello from passersby. A private ceremony will be held on Monday, July 22nd at St. John's Norway. There will be a party in his honour in late August, for details contact [email protected] Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019