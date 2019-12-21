Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. James (Jim) BRISTOW. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

BRISTOW, V. James (Jim) It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Jim Bristow on December 18, 2019 at the Village of Humber Heights in Etobicoke, at 92 years of age. Loving husband of the late Josephine (Jo) Bristow, devoted father of Ian (his wife, Donna), proud grandfather ("Da") of David, Rob (his wife, Jaclyn) and great-granddaughter, Avery. Predeceased by his brother, Alan and fondly remembered by his sister-in-law, Pat, in England. He will be missed by relatives and good friends in Canada, England, New Zealand and Australia. Jim was born in Bexhill-On-Sea in England and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He had a distinguished career as a legal law clerk for several law firms before joining McCarthy's, where he became Managing Law Clerk and was a co-founder of the Institute of Law Clerks of Ontario. A visitation will be held at Turner and Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Friday, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at the Village of Humber Heights for their wonderful care and compassion. For those who wish, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through



