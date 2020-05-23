IKEDA-DOUGLAS, DR. V. JEANNE Dr. V. Jeanne Ikeda-Douglas, 87, of Unionville, Ontario, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 due to Covid-19. She was born to parents Teruko and Somatsu Ikeda on June 1, 1932 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Jeanne grew up in the internment camps of BC during WWII in Slocan City. This early experience fueled her desire to help others. From an early age, Jeanne worked odd jobs, contributing her earnings to help her mother Teruko, widowed by a drunk driver, care for and support her older sister Lillian who was stricken with tuberculosis. From a very young age, Jeanne knew she wanted to become a veterinarian and never wavered from this. She studied tirelessly and secured her spot to become a vet at the University of Guelph. Her ever-curious scientific mind and legendary work ethic, also saw her become a Doctor of Bacteriology, eventually leading her to manage the Infectious Diseases Laboratory for The Ministry of Health. There she was a well-liked and popular team leader with her staff, tracking emerging diseases, locally investigating and managing epidemics in Northern communities, and developing new vaccines, which was always a great passion of hers. Later in her career she was invited to manage and teach in the Department of Comparative Medicine at the University of Toronto, working with scores of researchers and hospitals in developing and ensuring the safety of new drugs and therapies. While studying at Guelph to become a vet, she met her husband to be Foch Douglas. They married in May of 1958 and had 4 children: Teruma, Bonnie, Darlene and Candace. She wanted to impart her love of sports, the arts and culture on her children. When she wasn't caring for animals, she was driving her kids around to their many activities, designing and sewing figure skating outfits for her kids, or enjoying what little time was left at the symphony, the Royal Alexandra Theater, the National Ballet or a popular Toronto restaurant. She loved bringing people together and hosted many large gatherings. She was a very well-rounded and energetic person who loved life, playing tennis, skiing, painting and particularly long distance swimming which she practiced regularly for hours in pools, lakes and the ocean. She was certified as a SCUBA diver and had her own wetsuit, tanks and regulator for the adventure of open water dives. She loved life and always made the time to volunteer and give back. Jeanne taught Aquafit classes both locally and in Florida well into her eighties. It was her ongoing desire to help other seniors live fuller lives by staying active and fit. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 62 years, their 4 children and 3 grandchildren Nolan, Mason and Cole. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto, ON. In light of the pandemic, we will host a celebration of life in the future. For condolences, please email Dr. Jeanne Ikeda-Douglas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in honour of Dr. V. Jeanne Ikeda-Douglas to: The U of T Covid-19 fund, University of Guelph – OVC Pet Trust, Toronto Western Hospital or The JCCC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store