FURBACHER, Vaclav (Peter) Peacefully at home and surrounded by family, Vaclav (Peter) Furbacher, at the age of 95, died on June 24, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Vaclav and Anastazia and siblings, Anastazia, Jaroslav and Ludvik, as well as his wife, Irene Tusl. Loving father of his devoted children, Alan (Erica) and Dasha (Karl); fondly remembered and forever loved and honoured by his six grateful grandchildren, their families, and eight great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Vaclav was born in Dolni Lhota, Czechoslovakia, and is remembered by many in his homeland for his bravery and heroic act of orchestrating the destruction of a Nazi train loaded with ammunition during the war, thus saving countless lives. Vaclav daringly escaped communist occupied Czechoslovakia on his motorcycle with his best friend Milan Sebek on the back, immigrating to Canada in 1950. Upon arrival in Canada, Vaclav endured much hardship, working in the remote mines of Red Lake, Ontario, as well as working in Yukon Territory and Newfoundland before settling in Toronto. He established Correct Construction Company in 1954, which continues to operate to this day, carrying on his legacy through the second and third generations of the Furbacher Family. In 1964, he constructed St. Wenceslaus Roman Catholic Church in Toronto, a home for Czech Catholics to celebrate their faith and culture. Forever remembered for his generosity, dedication, sacrifice and work ethic, Vaclav worked selflessly and tirelessly to give his family a better life back home and in Canada. A quality builder and craftsman, he was a man of his word and led by example, still coming into the office daily well into his 90s. He will sorely be missed by all. We take consolation in the Divine Mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ during this time of great sorrow. Due to current social gathering restrictions, private family arrangements have been entrusted to Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel. For online condolences and funeral mass webcast link please visit newediukfuneralhome.com.