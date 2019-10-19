Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valarie Elaine O'CONNELL. View Sign Obituary

O'CONNELL, Valarie Elaine (nee FOSTER) B.A. (York, 1969) 1947-2019 To a darling wife and beloved Mummy. Unfortunately you had to leave us on September 25, 2019. It took us all by surprise, except you, I believe. You were a much loved person who returned the affection and found great pleasure in it. We had 52 years together and were in our 50th year of marriage. Claire, our beloved daughter, considered herself a very fortunate young woman. Friends know who they are, and family members also felt the love. Neil and Faye, your brother and his wife; my sisters, Sheila (the late Alan) and Pat (Joe). We remember nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, too many to remember at the moment; best friends Pete and Lynda and Margaret and Bruce, and your "families" at your favorite shops. Most of all, us: daughter Claire and husband John. In keeping with your wishes there will be no funeral service or memorial. Cremation has already taken place. So now we go to England to scatter your ashes in the Atlantic Ocean. Valarie was a teacher for 40 years and loved all "her kids". I could keep on, but I hope I have established my theme: Give love and respect and you will feel it coming back to you. So au revoir for now, sweetheart. Our love will live forever, John and Claire Online condolences may be made at

O'CONNELL, Valarie Elaine (nee FOSTER) B.A. (York, 1969) 1947-2019 To a darling wife and beloved Mummy. Unfortunately you had to leave us on September 25, 2019. It took us all by surprise, except you, I believe. You were a much loved person who returned the affection and found great pleasure in it. We had 52 years together and were in our 50th year of marriage. Claire, our beloved daughter, considered herself a very fortunate young woman. Friends know who they are, and family members also felt the love. Neil and Faye, your brother and his wife; my sisters, Sheila (the late Alan) and Pat (Joe). We remember nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, too many to remember at the moment; best friends Pete and Lynda and Margaret and Bruce, and your "families" at your favorite shops. Most of all, us: daughter Claire and husband John. In keeping with your wishes there will be no funeral service or memorial. Cremation has already taken place. So now we go to England to scatter your ashes in the Atlantic Ocean. Valarie was a teacher for 40 years and loved all "her kids". I could keep on, but I hope I have established my theme: Give love and respect and you will feel it coming back to you. So au revoir for now, sweetheart. Our love will live forever, John and Claire Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close