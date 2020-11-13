KILPATRICK, Valerie Anne Carson (nee CARSON) B.A., M.DIV., ThM. July 14, 1928 - November 11, 2020 After a valiant fight, Valerie passed away on November 11, 2020, at Christie Gardens, Toronto. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Daughter of the late Cyril Frederick Harshaw Carson and Dorothy Margaret Rogers Carson, sister of the late John Cyril Carson, former wife of the late Robert Kilpatrick, mother of Anne Dorothy Margaret Kilpatrick (Hugh Anderson) and George Carson Kilpatrick (Rita Kilpatrick), grandmother of Robert John Carson Kilpatrick and Tegan Ann Arida Kilpatrick. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Valerie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and at Valerie's request, please consider donating to Amnesty International (312 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa, ON K1N 9Z9) or to a charity of your choice, if able. Sincere thanks go out to the wonderful nurses, PSWs and staff at Christie Gardens who have treated Valerie with great kindness, warmth and generosity, and have stood by her throughout her life there.



