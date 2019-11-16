Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE CATHERINE MARSKELL. View Sign Obituary

MARSKELL, VALERIE CATHERINE (nee CHRYSDALE) Born January 30, 1952 and passed suddenly on October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Allan Marskell. Survived by her children John-David, Timothy, and Richard and her brother Robert Chrysdale. Auntie, cousin, and friend to many. Valerie will be remembered for her kindness and love of singing. The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarvale Terrace nursing home. A Funeral Mass was held on November 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Etobicoke. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

