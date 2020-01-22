|
WRIGHT, VALERIE CECILIA (nee ALBONICO) January 8, 1932 - January 16, 2020 Valerie was born in London, England, to Doris Clarke and Luigi Albonico. She lived through the difficult years of WWII in London, surviving the Blitz. In 1950, she immigrated to Canada, marrying her neighbour William Wright two years later. The couple had two children, Wendy (1953) and Mark (1959). Valerie was widowed in 1986, and then came the especially cruel blow of the deaths of Wendy and her husband Scott Sievert in a house fire on December 30, 1999. A colourful character, articulate and vivacious, Valerie could light up a room. She was loving, protective and fiercely loyal to family-and she loved animals unreservedly, especially cats (but also Flower, the neighbourhood skunk she fed regularly). Valerie leaves behind her grieving family: her brother Franklin Earle and his family, longtime partner William Scarsbrook, son Mark, daughter-in-law Marysia Bucholc, and grandchildren Kaya and Evan Bucholc, and William and his wife Jessica Wright. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Service will commence on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the chapel at McDougall & Brown. Donations, in Valerie's memory, to Cat Rescue Toronto would be much appreciated: https://torontocatrescue.ca/donate/make-an-immediate-gift/
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020