CLUBINE, VALERIE (GREENMAN, SOPER) Valerie (Greenman, Soper) Clubine, beloved wife, mother, Nana, and friend has been called home. Valerie is survived by her adoring husband of 26 years, James; her loving son Shane Stapley (Linda) and daughter Marissa Stapley-Ponikowski (Joe Ponikowski); her stepchildren, Jason Clubine (Karen), Jeremy Clubine (Jocelyn), Joshua Clubine (Kim); and her brothers, Robert Soper (Linda), Craig Soper and Gary Soper (Nola Fattore); as well as her nieces and nephews, Reid, Lindsey, Lauren, Kurt, Breanna and Chelsea. She adored all of her grandchildren: Joseph, Maia, Emma, Jack, Branson, Julian, Taidyn, Harlon and baby on the way. We are deeply grateful for the care of Dr. Lena Hajra and colleagues at Markham Stouffville Hospital; Dr. Paul Karanicolas and colleagues at Sunnybrook Health Sciences; nurse Cathy Selwyn at Sunnybrook; and the in-home palliative care of Dr. Andy Patterson and his colleagues at Evergreen Hospice. A private funeral service limited to 10 immediate family members will be held at Central United Church on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. This service will be live-streamed on the church website at https://centralunited church.com A celebration of Valerie's life will be held when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central United Church and Evergreen Hospice are welcomed. "God's peace is a powerful peace that stops the storms within us and beyond us, and gently calls the spirit home to shore." Online condolences may be made at chapelridgefh.com.