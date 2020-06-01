CLUBINE, VALERIE (GREENMAN, SOPER) Valerie (Greenman, Soper) Clubine, beloved wife, mother, Nana, and friend has been called home. Valerie is survived by her adoring husband of 26 years, James; her loving son Shane Stapley (Linda) and daughter Marissa Stapley-Ponikowski (Joe Ponikowski); her stepchildren, Jason Clubine (Karen), Jeremy Clubine (Jocelyn), Joshua Clubine (Kim); and her brothers, Robert Soper (Linda), Craig Soper and Gary Soper (Nola Fattore); as well as her nieces and nephews, Reid, Lindsey, Lauren, Kurt, Breanna and Chelsea. She adored all of her grandchildren: Joseph, Maia, Emma, Jack, Branson, Julian, Taidyn, Harlon and baby on the way. We are deeply grateful for the care of Dr. Lena Hajra and colleagues at Markham Stouffville Hospital; Dr. Paul Karanicolas and colleagues at Sunnybrook Health Sciences; nurse Cathy Selwyn at Sunnybrook; and the in-home palliative care of Dr. Andy Patterson and his colleagues at Evergreen Hospice. A private funeral service limited to 10 immediate family members will be held at Central United Church on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. This service will be live-streamed on the church website at https://centralunited church.com A celebration of Valerie's life will be held when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central United Church and Evergreen Hospice are welcomed. "God's peace is a powerful peace that stops the storms within us and beyond us, and gently calls the spirit home to shore." Online condolences may be made at chapelridgefh.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 1, 2020.