ARGUE, VALERIE ELIZABETH (nee YOUNG) In Toronto, on July 8, 2020, in her 82nd year. Devoted and loving wife of the late Frank Argue to whom she was married for 46 years, spanning most of his long career at the Toronto Star. Survived by son Steven (Liz); grandchildren Michelle (John) and Bryan (Sarah); great-grandchildren Tristan, Lucas and Zoey; and wonderful partner Michael Alexander. Born and raised in Toronto, Valerie attended Bishop Strachan School and spent her secondary school years in Geneva, Switzerland. She completed a Master's Degree in French Literature at the University of Toronto and went on to teach French for two years. Thereafter she worked as a free-lance journalist, writer and editor and research officer at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. Gifted with an insatiable curiosity about the world around her and a keen intelligence, Val valued her many friends above all. Refined, gracious and kind, Valerie loved northern Ontario and the natural setting of her cabin in Algonquin Park where she spent idyllic holidays and then, in retirement, long, happy summers. Latterly, she loved making long trips in her kayak both in the Park and in Huntsville where she had a second home. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral. Donations to the Star Fresh Air Fund would be appreciated.



