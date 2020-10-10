McINTYRE, VALERIE (VAL) FRANCES Age 74, of St. Catharines, ON, passed away on September 29, 2020, at her home in Vineland. Valerie was kind and compassionate, always reaching out to help anyone in need. She loved unconditionally and her beauty was reflected in the way she cared for others. Her courage and strength through a long illness was exceptional and all those who knew her were touched by her spirit. "Strength and Dignity are her clothing." - Proverbs 31:25 Valerie was born in Toronto, ON, to Frank and Helen McIntyre on January 19, 1946 and grew up in St. Catharines, attending Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. She spent the early part of her career working for the District School Board of Niagara and went on to become a Community Legal Worker at Niagara North Community Legal Assistance, advocating for her clients with passion and setting precedents in poverty law. While working at NNCLA, she also received her certification as an Associate of the Institute of Law Clerks of Ontario. Valerie will be deeply missed by her loving family, husband Maurice Lauzier, daughter Lisa McIntyre, nieces Deb Laut and Martha Mathurin, and her daughter in spirit Allison Poole. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen McIntyre and her father Frank McIntyre, her cousin Darlene Murphy and her nephew Sean Mathurin. Our family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the angels who have surrounded us in this difficult time - Amanda, John, Shirley, Trish, Jim, Ken, Marty, and our nursing team Barb, Paul and Melissa. Our hearts are filled with sorrow because we have lost you, but we will always remember the lessons you have taught us about being better people. We will honour the things that were most important to you and find comfort in the memories that we share. Cremation has taken place. With consideration of present circumstances, a memorial celebration of Valerie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Canada (crohnsandcolitis.ca
) and Osteoporosis Canada (osteoporosis.ca
). Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca