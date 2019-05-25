NIELD, VALERIE J. (nee MAZUR) Peacefully at Victoria Village, in Barrie, on Friday, May 17, 2019 in her 82nd year. Valerie was the wife of the late Donald F. Nield. Loving mother of David, Cheryle (David Russell) and Greg (Melanie). Loved grandmother of Katie, Derrick, Kimberly, Zach, Thomas, Taylor, Samuel and Seth, and Dearest sister of Donalda (Bill) MacDougall. Valerie was recently blessed with two great-granddaughters, Charlie and Charlie. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday, May 28th from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 29th from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Reception to follow in the Weston Room. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019