Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE JANET LONGO. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary

LONGO, VALERIE JANET (nee UZBALIS) November 25, 1956 – May 5, 2019 On the morning of May 5, 2019, just after dawn, Valerie Janet Longo (née Uzbalis) passed away peacefully at the age of 62 after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends and under the excellent care of doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital. Her life will be remembered and celebrated by her husband, Ernie Longo, who she married in 1987 and her children, Ian, 26, and Rebecca, 22, who she was extremely proud of. She was predeceased by her father, Paul Uzbalis and she is survived by her mother, Sonia Uzbalis Margis, sister Beverly Noble Brandon, her cherished cousin Johanna Curran, and all of her extended family. She will be remembered most for her passion for teaching and entertaining friends and family. Visitation for Valerie will be held at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, May 8th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., on Thursday, May 9th at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made in Valerie's name to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be made through



LONGO, VALERIE JANET (nee UZBALIS) November 25, 1956 – May 5, 2019 On the morning of May 5, 2019, just after dawn, Valerie Janet Longo (née Uzbalis) passed away peacefully at the age of 62 after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends and under the excellent care of doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital. Her life will be remembered and celebrated by her husband, Ernie Longo, who she married in 1987 and her children, Ian, 26, and Rebecca, 22, who she was extremely proud of. She was predeceased by her father, Paul Uzbalis and she is survived by her mother, Sonia Uzbalis Margis, sister Beverly Noble Brandon, her cherished cousin Johanna Curran, and all of her extended family. She will be remembered most for her passion for teaching and entertaining friends and family. Visitation for Valerie will be held at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, May 8th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., on Thursday, May 9th at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made in Valerie's name to Ovarian Cancer Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close