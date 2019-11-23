Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE JOHNSTON. View Sign Obituary

JOHNSTON, VALERIE Peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, ON, on October 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Alexander (Sandy) Johnston and Mary (Molly) Patterson. Dear sister of Wm. (Bill) Johnston (Marilyn) of British Columbia, step-sister of Ted Taylor (Gail) of Owen Sound. Proud aunt of Patrick Johnston (Sarah), Ian and Owen of British Columbia; Heather Morrison (Dennis), Taylor, and Sam of Owen Sound; Mark Taylor (Lori), Jacob, Elise and Avery of Milton; Kevin Taylor (Jamie), Meghan and Joshua of Bolton. Longtime friend of Donna Elliott. Cremation has taken place. As per Val's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held in the late Spring of 2020. If so desired, expressions of Sympathy may be made to Kurl for Kids, c/o the Oakville Hospital Foundation, Attn: Tammy Ward, 3001 Hospital Gate, Oakville, ON L6M OL8; the Toronto Police Association: Children's Charity or the Widows and Orphans Fund or the charity of your choice.

