KRUSNER, VALERIE On Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home. Valerie Krusner, beloved wife of the late Abram Krusner. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jeff Krusner and Ali Aber, and Rosanne and Colin Bernard. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Brian and Zelda Felt, and the late Rosaline Levy. Devoted Bubbie of Dalia and Ryan, Zoe, Natan, Adi, and Evan. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre For Palliative Care, 416-586-8203.



