PONG, VALERIE (nee HIN) Peacefully passed away in the presence of family at the age of 69, at North York General Hospital on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Predeceased by parents Lai Dai Hin and Fok Moo Chie Hin. Loving wife of 32 years to Ho Chin Hung "Andy". Survived by her sisters Rosemarie Ming-Sun (Archie) and Cynthia Kan (Keen). Fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Richard Pong (Jenny), sisters-in-law Dorothy Lai (Lawrence), Sally Leong (Chris), Sheila Leong (Sidney) and their families. Valerie will be missed by her nephews Russell Ming Sun (Kate), Bernard Kan (Violet), Julian Kan and nieces Kirsten Foon (Mark) and Alison Ma (Mark). Friends will be received at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North York General Hospital, Toronto General Hospital or Toronto Rehab.

