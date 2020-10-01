FIEDLER, Valerie Rose (nee CLARK) 1931 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, at North York General Hospital in Toronto, on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of William Dennis Fiedler. Loving mother to Brian (Christy Chia) and Diane Morrison. Loving grandmother to Ryan and Amanda Samek. Predeceased by parents Alexander Gilbert Clark and Lilian Maud Clark (nee Heslop), brothers Geoffrey Clark (Mary Clark nee Morgan) and Colin Clark (Ginny), as well as nephew Trevor Clark (Julia Cheng). Survived by nieces Hilary Clark (Tony Earle), Jennifer Clark (David Sugarman) and Tiss Robinson (Dave), as well as sisters-in-law Doris and Mary Fiedler. Valerie was an Elementary Teacher at several Toronto schools including Pape Avenue, Franklin and Park Senior (Mandela). She was an active member of the Church of St. Andrew Anglican in Scarborough and sang in the choir there for 50 years. Valerie was also a 25-year member of the Toronto Choristers retired teachers choir. She was a member of several drama groups, serving as an actor and director, including being the founder of the "Victoria Players". Valerie enjoyed art, playing piano and bowling, as well as following her favourite soap, "Coronation Street". Her most notable hobby was photography and the more than 200 photo albums that she shared with friends and family were a labour of love. Valerie was also a consummate traveller (when not vacationing at their cottage in Muskoka) and with husband Dennis travelled throughout the UK, US, Europe and Asia. For family and close friends, there will be a visitation at Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E. in Scarborough) from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5th at the Church of St. Andrew Anglican (2332 Victoria Park Ave., Scarborough). Due to COVID-related restrictions, those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to call the church (416-447-1481) in advance to register. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada, 316-4211 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario M2P 2A9, or at www.parkinson.ca
.