VALERIE SHEWCHUK January 3, 1938 - November 17, 2020 Passed unexpectedly at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Etobicoke General Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Alan Shewchuk and loving mother to Melanie, Leslie and Alan Jr. Born January 3, 1938, in Selkirk, Manitoba, Valerie was the eldest child of the late Frank and Ann Ducheck. She grew up in Toronto, Ontario later attending Bloor Collegiate, at which time she met her future husband, a dashing quarterback affectionately known as "Ducky" from neighbouring high school, Harbord Collegiate. Happily married for 43 years, Valerie selflessly dedicated herself to family, raising three happy children while supporting her beloved husband, Dr. Alan Shewchuk, a leading infertility specialist. A deeply caring wife, mother, daughter and sister, of great strength, gentle heart and generous nature, Valerie was a friend to all. Never a loss for words, always an ear to listen, her warmth, positivity, infectious laugh and smile touched all those around her. She will be forever missed and dearly remembered by her loving daughter Leslie and son Alan Jr. (Heather), grandsons; Liam, Harrison, Alexander and Evan, siblings: Elmer (Ann), Lorraine (Bob), Patricia (Bob) and June (Don), brothers-in-law; Dennis (Christine) and Don (Bess), many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as extended family, long time friends and caring neighbours. Due to the pandemic restrictions a private Funeral Service will be held at Turner & Porter, Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. West, Toronto. We sincerely appreciate your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lung Health Foundation (Canadian Lung Association). Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store