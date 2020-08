JONES, Valerie Sylvia "Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes, just good memories." Born on September 23, 1936, in London, UK. Immigrated to Canada in July, 1968. Died, on August 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life to be held later. Donations to animal charities of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store