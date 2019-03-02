Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valma Berenadette GUEST. View Sign

GUEST, Valma Berenadette (nee CONNORS) It is with deep sorrow the family of Valma Bernadette Guest (nee Connors) announces her passing at Princess Margaret Hospital, surrounded by loved ones on February 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Val leaves behind her beloved son Ryan and his partner Dana. Val is survived by her sisters Ellen Thomson, Denise Connors and Marie Anne Connors. The family appreciates the incredibly supportive role her friends and neighbours continued to provide throughout her courageous and committed battle with cancer. Val was a proud graduate of the University of Toronto and enjoyed a long career at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, most memorably at Michael Power-St. Joseph High School. Val loved to travel and enjoyed a rewarding retirement, exploring the world from Italy to India. She was also an active patron of the arts, with a particular love of music. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (East of the Jane subway), on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through



2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

