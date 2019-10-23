HENDRICK, VALYA Sadly we announce the passing of Valya Hendrick (nee D'Alessandro), in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her sisters, Constance Montague and Lee Campbell. Missed by her sisters, Yolanda (Ray) Mazza and Rose Ceccanese. Mom will be forever loved by her daughters: Linda (Peter) Caldana, Maureen (Marty) McMillan, Therese Hendrick, Valerie (Paul) Kelly and Pauline (Tony) Dos Reis. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Mathew (Carrie) McMillan, Brian (Amy) Beadle, Amanda (Joel) Higgins, Samantha Kelly, Daniel Dos Reis, Christina Dos Reis and great-grandchildren: Brechan Livingstone, Emmerah McMillan, Dechlan McMillan, Hayden Beadle and Ellery Beadle. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton. It was Val's wish that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Society of the Little Flower or the charity of your choice.

