Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VANDA IMPERATORE. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

IMPERATORE, VANDA Passed away peacefully, at Humber River Regional Hospital on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Wife of Antonio (deceased), and loving mother of Lina (Jerry Forhan-deceased) and Gisella (Nerio Giammarco). Cherished and devoted nonna to Diana (Matt Oliver), Melinda (Ryan Bowes), Karen, (Chris Stiebel), Alessia and Robert Giammarco. Loving great-grandmother to Madeline, Caden, Zachary, Leah and Audrey. Vanda will be especially missed by her brother, Gaetanino Spinosa, and will be fondly remembered by her many relatives and friends. If desired, donations may be made to the Children's Make a Wish Foundation or the Daily Bread Food Bank. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON, L3T 3Z6. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at the Chapel of St. Joseph – Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON, L3T 3Z6.

IMPERATORE, VANDA Passed away peacefully, at Humber River Regional Hospital on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Wife of Antonio (deceased), and loving mother of Lina (Jerry Forhan-deceased) and Gisella (Nerio Giammarco). Cherished and devoted nonna to Diana (Matt Oliver), Melinda (Ryan Bowes), Karen, (Chris Stiebel), Alessia and Robert Giammarco. Loving great-grandmother to Madeline, Caden, Zachary, Leah and Audrey. Vanda will be especially missed by her brother, Gaetanino Spinosa, and will be fondly remembered by her many relatives and friends. If desired, donations may be made to the Children's Make a Wish Foundation or the Daily Bread Food Bank. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON, L3T 3Z6. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at the Chapel of St. Joseph – Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON, L3T 3Z6. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close