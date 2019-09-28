Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vanda SAULENAS. View Sign Obituary

SAULENAS, Vanda Passed away peacefully with grace and dignity, at the age of 96, surrounded by her family at Labdara Nursing Home, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bronius. Loving mother of Algis (Elizabeth) and Rasa (Frank). Proud Mo?iute of Lia and Alex. Dear daughter of the late Algirdas and Rož? Daujotas. Loving sister of the late Algirdas Daujotas and Henrikas Vitkus. Vanda will be remembered for her kindness, humility and optimistic outlook. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Labdara for their utmost devotion, care and kindness for our mother. A visitation will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 1 Resurrection Road, Toronto, on Monday, September 30th, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Resurrection would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through



