PASINATO, VANIO Passed away with his family by his side on November 27, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband to Rosetta for 59 years. Loving father to Maurizio and Bruna. Caring nonno to Deanna, Marissa and Anthony. He will forever be in the hearts of his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27), from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will commence at 10:30 a.m. in the Glendale Chapel on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vanio's name to Parkinson Canada or the would be appreciated by the family.

