MOTWANI, Vasant Prem Vasant Prem Motwani, on June 4, 2019, passed away peacefully and far too soon. Cherished husband of 43 years to Meena and loving father to his children Meva and Amit, son-in-law Justin and daughter-in-law Dhvani. They will carry his smile, his songs and his words of wisdom with them in their hearts forever. Vasant was a sweet and kind spirit like no other. He is now blessing all those in heaven with the beautiful strum of his guitar and sound of his voice. A funeral service will take place on June 8, 2019 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre (30 Bramwin Court), with refreshments to follow. If desired, donations may be made in Vasant's name to Trillium Health Partners. Many thanks to the staff at Credit Valley Hospital for their care over the years.

MOTWANI, Vasant Prem Vasant Prem Motwani, on June 4, 2019, passed away peacefully and far too soon. Cherished husband of 43 years to Meena and loving father to his children Meva and Amit, son-in-law Justin and daughter-in-law Dhvani. They will carry his smile, his songs and his words of wisdom with them in their hearts forever. Vasant was a sweet and kind spirit like no other. He is now blessing all those in heaven with the beautiful strum of his guitar and sound of his voice. A funeral service will take place on June 8, 2019 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre (30 Bramwin Court), with refreshments to follow. If desired, donations may be made in Vasant's name to Trillium Health Partners. Many thanks to the staff at Credit Valley Hospital for their care over the years. Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019

