HOILETT, Vashti It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Vashti (Vash), at home, in Oakville, Ontario, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in her 91st year. Cherished sister of Carl (Judy), Viva and Keith; and aunt to Philip (Liz Baker) and Sarinda (Philippe Guibert): predeceased by her parents, Philip Adolphus and Clara Emily Hoilett (nee Davis) and her sister, Dorrette. Vash will also be greatly missed by Philip's and Sarinda's children, Claire Hoilett, and Ruben and Jaya Guibert, as well as extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.), 905-257-8822, Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A service of celebration will take place in the chapel at 11 a.m., followed by reception in the Glen Oaks lounge. Donations, in memory of Vash may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church, Oakville, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019