EVANOV, VASIL WILLIAM (BILL) Evanov Communications Inc. is deeply saddened to announce that Vasil William (Bill) Evanov, the company's founder and President, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on February 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Vlado Evanoff, mother Nada Elieff and beloved brother Roy James Piszel, he is survived by his two children Paul Evanov and Kristina Evanov; his partner Mudite Reinholds; his brothers Ron Evanoff, Ivan Evanoff and Robert Piszel; beloved uncle and aunt James and Lesley Elieff; cousins Todd, Derek and Tamara; nephews and niece Matthew, Michael, Jeffrey, Sean, Ryan, Kurt and Sara; and many more friends and relatives. Bill Evanov was a loving, caring and devoted father to his two children. He loved being with his family and bringing people together and will be deeply and affectionately missed and remembered. Bill cared and cherished his large radio family and group of longlife friends. All were devoted to him and held him in high respect for his leadership and passion. Born in 1942, in Toronto, Bill was the son of Bulgarian immigrant parents. From incredibly humble beginnings, to his tenure with CHIN Radio working with the legendary Johnny Lombardi, Bill learned radio from the ground up. In 1984, he began his own radio ownership career. Thirty-six years later, the company is a model success story that operates 19 stations across the country. Evanov Communications is one of the very few independent broadcasters that has persevered and prospered among multi-media, multi-platform competitors. It employs several hundred persons who will miss Bill's sense of humour, dedication to his craft and example of discipline and passion for radio. His children Paul and Kristina will continue to grow the company in his tradition. Bill's accomplishments were numerous and impactful. He created several unique radio formats including Energy 108 and Z103.5, the company's flagship station which broadcasts from the company's headquarters in Etobicoke. Among the company's other current formats are: multilingual ethnic radio stations that broadcast in over 40 languages; The Jewel, which offers light adult contemporary music over eight stations across the country; Toronto-based PROUD FM, the world's first LGBTQ radio station; a Christian station; a French-language station; and country music stations. Bill won many prestigious awards throughout his career, a testament to the respect he received from his peers and the industry as a whole. This includes his induction into the Canadian Music and Broadcasting Industry Hall of Fame in 2011. Bill's life will be celebrated in a service at Sts. Cyril and Methody Macedonian-Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 237 Sackville St., Toronto, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Visitation is at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Cremation & Funeral Centres, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Thursday, March 5th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday, March 6th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Media inquiries: Maureen Bulley, The Office of the President, at [email protected] or 416-213-1035.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2020