PETRO, Vasilika (Vasa) Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at Dorothy Ley Hospice surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Fotios for 61 years. Devoted mother of Helen (Jim) and Dorothy. Cherished grandmother of Debora and James (Nina) and great-grandmother of Dayna and Daria. She will be sadly missed by brother-in-law Costa and his wife Tina, as well as her cousin Tom and his wife Sofia and their families. A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Dorothy Ley Hospice for their care and support. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (North of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Tuesday, August 6th from 4-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Constantine and Helen (1 Brookhaven Dr., Toronto) on Wednesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Dorothy Ley Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019