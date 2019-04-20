Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VASILIKI KOUTSOVASILIS "BESSIE" CARREIRA. View Sign

CARREIRA, VASILIKI "BESSIE" KOUTSOVASILIS September 22, 1965 - April 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Vasiliki Koutsovasilis Carreira announces her passing after a courageous battle with an illness, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 53. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, children Alexandrea, Julia and Andreas, parents Ioannis and Alexandra Koutsovasilis, brother Peter (Niki), niece Alexandra and nephews Ioannis and Christoper. Viewing to be on Monday, April 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre (1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON), Service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church (11323 Warden Avenue, Markham, ON). Interment service immediately after at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Flowers appreciated.

