TSIOUBRIS, VASILIOS (BILL) February 2, 1941 - August 16, 2019 It is with saddened hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Vasilios (Bill) Tsioubris on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Mississauga. Beloved husband to Esperia for 55 years. Loving and cherished father to Georgia (Christopher). Adored Papou of James and Kathryn. Predeceased by his sons Nikolaos and Dimitrios. Bill was a successful restauranteur with great business savvy and a strong work ethic. He will be remembered above all for his charismatic character, his generosity, and his passion for his Greek heritage and all its history. This gracious, kind man with an indomitable spirit will be so missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas St. East, Mississauga) On Tuesday, August 20th, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, August 21st at 10 a.m. at The Greek Orthodox Church of Prophet Elias, (1785 Mathewson Blvd., Mississauga) with interment to follow at St. John's Dixie Cemetery in Mississauga. Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019