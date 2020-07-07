STANGOLIS, VASSILIOS (BILL) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 1, 2020, in his 65th year. Born in Kelli, Florina, Greece to Pantelis and Maria Stangolis, Vassilios arrived in Halifax at the age of 15 with his family and settled in Toronto. At 21, he married his beloved wife Anthoula. Together for almost 45 years, they had three children: Mary, Peter (Catherine), and Kathy. Vassilios worked in the restaurant business his whole career, running two successful businesses for over 20 of those years. He had many hobbies including gardening, woodworking, and cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, and those friends he held close to his heart. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Second Harvest (https://secondharvest.ca/
) would be appreciated.