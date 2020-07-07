1/
VASSILIOS (BILL) STANGOLIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VASSILIOS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANGOLIS, VASSILIOS (BILL) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 1, 2020, in his 65th year. Born in Kelli, Florina, Greece to Pantelis and Maria Stangolis, Vassilios arrived in Halifax at the age of 15 with his family and settled in Toronto. At 21, he married his beloved wife Anthoula. Together for almost 45 years, they had three children: Mary, Peter (Catherine), and Kathy. Vassilios worked in the restaurant business his whole career, running two successful businesses for over 20 of those years. He had many hobbies including gardening, woodworking, and cheering on the Toronto Blue Jays, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, and those friends he held close to his heart. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Second Harvest (https://secondharvest.ca/) would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved