Vaughan Harry William RUSSELL
RUSSELL, Vaughan Harry William June 3, 1942 - November 25, 2020 Predeceased by Marilyn Russell (Recoskie), his wife of 44 years. Beloved father to Rita Russell (Loris Rossi) of Markham and Brian Russell (Louise Grabiel) of Toronto. Devoted grandfather to Sophia, Claudia and Naomi Rossi. Much loved brother of Pierce Russell (Diane) of London, Ontario. An avid storyteller, Vaughan was a longtime employee of Black Creek Pioneer Village. Our sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
