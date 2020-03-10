|
SARIN, VEENA Our mother passed away peacefully at home during the evening of March 5, 2020, the day before her 95th birthday. She was a devoted wife to Dharam Pall Sarin and caring mother to her youngest son Sudhir, both deceased. She is survived by her sons Vinay and Sunil, daughters-in-law Poonam and Mary, grandchildren Ashwin, Anjali (married to Shane), Shonali (married to Matthew) and Rebecca, great-grandchildren Sarina, Jay, Kara and Leah and her companion and caregiver of her last 8 years, Jasbir Kaur, with whom she found a new lease of life. Her generosity and selflessness with all will be sorely missed. She found joy in the happiness of others, never had an unkind word and always wore a welcoming smile. The Sarin family will be hosting a celebration of her life at Scarborough Gurdwara (Gursikh Sabha) at 905 Middlefield Rd., Scarborough, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5 p.m., followed by a "langar" at 6:30 p.m. A cremation to take place Elgin Mills Funeral Center at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, guests welcome to join the family at 10:30 a.m. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2020