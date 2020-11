SMOKE, Velbouorne Noah June 21, 1925 - November 17, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Brampton in his 96th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Catherine. Beloved father to Claire-Anne (Bart), Bennett (Maria), Philip (Nicole), Eleanor (David), and Norman (Lou). Pround grandfather to his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. He will be sorely missed.