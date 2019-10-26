Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velga JANSONS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

JANSONS, Velga (nee ZALAIS) June 6, 1926 - October 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Velga at the Mackenzie Health Hospital, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Harijs for 70 years. Loving Mother of Maris (Laurel), Peter (Nash), and Karlis (Katherine). Velga was predeceased by her daughter Rita. Cherished Grandmother to Janis, Andra, Denver and Savannah. Survived by her sister Skaidrite (95). Velga was born in Ciekurkalns, Latvia, where she received her high school education. She served in the Latvian underground fighting Russian Communists in 1940-41. In 1944, fleeing from the second Russian occupation, she left her home and landed in Germany with her parents and sister arriving in the Insula refugee camp in Berchtesgaden. She moved to Canada in 1948, where she met and married Harijs Jansons. She started her craft in pottery in 1964 and became well known for her artisanship. Velga developed a custom body clay from which her works were rendered. The rich, reddish brown stoneware was covered with Latvian symbols, sometimes in relief. Some of her pottery replicated that found in archeological excavations. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday, October 28th from 7 – 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at York Cemetery Chapel, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the service at 12 noon. Burial to follow. Donations in memory of Velga may be made to Kristus Darzs Foundation. Online condolences may be made at



