ADAMS, VELMA Surrounded by family, passed away on August 15, 2019, after a short stay at the Scarborough Grace Hospital. Beloved wife of Robert Adams (predeceased) for 66 years. Loving mother of Robert (Lynn), Judy (Steve), Doug (Cecelia), Kathy (Jim), Stephen (Ursula), Paul (Cecilia) and Marianne. Proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Velma strongly believed in community involvement and was a long-serving area captain for the as well as the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Velma was also a Block Parent and a member of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish's Catholic Woman League. Velma had a beautiful smile that would light up the room and never turned down an opportunity for a celebration. Her laughter, keen wit and punny humour will be greatly missed. A Gathering will be held in the lounge of the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, located at 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. 416-773-0933, on Friday, September 6, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a reception to follow between 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. "A mother's love is always with her children."

