STEVENSON, VELMA ALBERTA (nee BALSON) With great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the age of 94 on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noble Harvey Stevenson (2004). Predeceased by sisters Doreen Kidd (2017) and Doris Bradley (2017). Survived by sisters Betty Brawley and Ruth Hooker. Much loved matriarch of a large group of descendants - children John (Bev), Lynn MacKenzie (Ken) and Paul (Lisa) - grandchildren Luke (Lisa), Ellen (Etienne), Katie (Justin), Heather (Andy), Steven (Jen), Andrew, Tyler and Haley - great-grandchildren Caleb, Owen, Analia, Felix, Noah, Emilie, Esme, Darcy and Quinn. She will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends - bridge players and others. Velma had a wonderful, long and productive life which will be celebrated at A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Special thanks to the marvellous staff at Sumac Lodge, Sarnia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 180-633 Colborne Street, London, ON N6B 2V3. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019