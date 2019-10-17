FUNSTON, VELMA DOREEN (nee ANDERSON) Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Dufferin Oaks on Monday, October 14, 2019, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Harvey. Devoted mother of Bill (Sue), Jim (Gwen), Fred and Scott (Sandra). Dear grandmother of the late Derek, Melissa, Nicole, Ryan, Catlin, Brittany, Jeremy, Jason; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Survived by her brother Bob (Beryl), sisters, Marj Perkins and Norma Godbold and sister-in-law Janet Anderson. Predeceased by her daughters-in-law Vi and Carol, brothers Vern (Ruth) and Fred, brothers-in-law Don Perkins and Peter Godbold. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne, on Friday, from 2-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations to the Shelburne Library or the Museum of Dufferin County would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019