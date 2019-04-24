Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELMA GRACE ESSON. View Sign Obituary

ESSON, VELMA GRACE (nee McGILL) Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Monday, April 15, 2019. Velma, in her 97th year, was the beloved wife of the late Murray Esson and daughter of the late Elva and Roland McGill. Much loved by Murray's children, the late Michael (Kathy) Esson and the late Marilyn (Mark) Pearce. Velma was the dear Grandma of five grandchildren. Velma was predeceased by her siblings: Muriel (Earl) Kennedy, Gerald (Alice) McGill, Carlisle (Audrey) McGill and Dawn (Douglas) McDonald. Velma was the much loved and admired aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many. Velma left home as a young woman to make her mark on the world. With her characteristic courage, strength and humour, she accomplished that in ways that very few people do. She was always interested in the world around her and especially interested in the people she loved. She cared deeply, gave generously and laughed heartily. We are all better for having known her. Velma will be sadly missed and will be remembered with love and smiles. Special thanks go to her friends and the staff at Lakeland Village in Lindsay for their kindness, their caring support and their companionship. In keeping with Velma's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment at Yelverton Cemetery, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. A time of fellowship will follow at the Janetville Hall from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

