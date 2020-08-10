1/1
VELMA JEAN MILBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VELMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILBURN, VELMA JEAN (nee LUND) Suddenly, at Grey Bruce Health Services, Owen Sound, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Velma Jean Milburn (nee Lund) of Owen Sound and formerly of Toronto, in her 68th year. Cherished mother of Greg and his wife Amanda of Chatsworth. Loving grandmother of Ethan and Liliana. Dear sister of Betty Adams (John McKay) of Edmonton, Alberta, Terry Lund (Marie) of Edmonton, Alberta and Beverley Philips (Jerry) of Oakville and three half-sisters. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to share memories at the DOWNS AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Hepworth, on Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, all those attending will be required to wear a mask and practise social distancing. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday. The funeral service will be recorded and a link will be available on her website page following the service. Interment Zion Cemetery, Hepworth. Expressions of remembrance to CFUW, Owen Sound would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.downsandson funeralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved