MILBURN, VELMA JEAN (nee LUND) Suddenly, at Grey Bruce Health Services, Owen Sound, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Velma Jean Milburn (nee Lund) of Owen Sound and formerly of Toronto, in her 68th year. Cherished mother of Greg and his wife Amanda of Chatsworth. Loving grandmother of Ethan and Liliana. Dear sister of Betty Adams (John McKay) of Edmonton, Alberta, Terry Lund (Marie) of Edmonton, Alberta and Beverley Philips (Jerry) of Oakville and three half-sisters. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to share memories at the DOWNS AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Hepworth, on Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, all those attending will be required to wear a mask and practise social distancing. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday. The funeral service will be recorded and a link will be available on her website page following the service. Interment Zion Cemetery, Hepworth. Expressions of remembrance to CFUW, Owen Sound would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.downsandson funeralhome.com